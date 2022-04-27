Wood County Sheriff’s Office Will Increase Patrols During Proms

Sheriff Mark Wasylyshyn announced that the Wood County Sheriff’s Office will be conducting increased patrol over the Prom season thanks to grant funding from the Ohio Traffic Safety Office.

This blitz will run through Tuesday, May 31, 2022.

Deputies will pay particular attention for violations, such as driving under the influence, failure to yield, and speeding; all of which are leading factors in fatal crashes. There will be zero tolerance for driving under the influence and seat belt violations.

For more information about the Ohio Traffic Safety Office and statewide efforts to improve safety on Ohio’s roadways, log onto to the Wood County Sheriff’s Office website at http://www.woodcountysheriff.com or the Ohio Traffic Safety Office at http://ohiohighwaysafetyoffice.ohio.gov.

Mark Wasylyshyn – Wood County Sheriff