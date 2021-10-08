Wood County Special Olympics flag football game coming soon

Wood County law enforcement hosting the 6th year event

Rossford, Ohio – October 7, 2021- Law Enforcement in Wood County has partnered with the Special Olympics for six years to host a flag football game, with very little fanfare. Total Sports is trying to change that a little bit this year.

“We’re so happy to be able to host this event. We support Law Enforcement, and we obviously love kids, so

this is perfect,” said Total Sports General Manager Tracy Pappas.

On Monday, October 18, 2021,at 5:30 pm, the Special Olympians and law enforcement officers from Wood

County will kick off their game for the 6th year, and the public is invited to come and cheer on the athletes.

There is no charge for the event.

The game will take place indoors, on the Bass Pro “Field of Streams”, in the Total Sports Complex in Rossford, Ohio.

For more info contact Scott Beard at ScottB@totalsportscomplex.com