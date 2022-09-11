WOOD COUNTY SUICIDE PREVENTION COALITION TO HOST FALL KICK-OFF

Bowling Green, OH- According to the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention (AFSP), the

United States has a suicide every 11 minutes. With the increasing number of suicide deaths, there is

an increasing number of those affected by suicide loss.

Join the Wood County Suicide Prevention Coalition for their Kick-Off event on Wednesday,

September 14th at Bowling Green City Park in the Veterans Atrium. This event will be held in two

sessions: 4-5p.m. and 5-6p.m. There will be local community members explaining how we as a

community can prevent suicide deaths, how the coalition can help those who have lost a loved one

to suicide, and hear first-person perspectives from individuals living in recovery.



Food will be provided during each session. There will be an opportunity for you to sign-up to be a part of the Wood County Suicide Prevention Coalition.

Sign up for either session to more about the work being done in Wood County to prevent suicide deaths. Visit https://woodcountysuicideprevention.org/events/ to register for this free event.



The Wood County Alcohol, Drug Addiction, and Mental Health Services Board works with the

Wood County Suicide Prevention Coalition to provide support groups for those affected in the

community. Their goal is to show the community of Wood County the importance of warning

signs, resources, and treatment for suicide. Local support groups for can be found through the Wood County Suicide Prevention website at https://woodcountysuicideprevention.org/support-

groups/.





The Suicide Survivors Support Group meets in Perrysburg every 2nd and 4th Tuesday of the month. It is hosted through Unison Health and located at 1011 Sandusky St. in Suite C. For

more information, call Unison health at (419) 352-4624.



For immediate help, call the Wood County Crisis Line at (419) 502-HOPE (4673).

The Wood County ADAMHS Board promotes community well-being and increases quality of life

for Wood County. They exist to advocate, plan and fund community-based mental health and

addiction prevention, treatment, and recovery services for the community.

For more information on Wood County ADAMHS, visit https://www.wcadamh.org or follow them on Facebook or Instagram.