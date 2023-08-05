Wood County: Temporary change in time of monthly (August) outdoor warning siren test

Temporary change in time of Monthly (August) outdoor warning siren test–Today!

The Wood County outdoor warning sirens monthly test will be conducted on Saturday August 5, 2023, at 12:00p.m. instead of the regular 10:00 a.m. test time. This is a temporary change in the testing time.



The regular test time of 10:00 a.m. will resume on September 2, 2023. As with any testing date, the test will be suspended if there is threatening weather in the area.

PREPARED BY:

Wood County Emergency Management Agency 8-4-2023

APPROVED BY:

Jeff Klein, EMA Director