North Baltimore, Ohio

August 5, 2023 1:03 pm

NEW # > 419-619-7318

Leave a message with sports scores or news 24/7/365

CLICK FOR - Current Weather in The SouthWood

Gerdeman Ins Jan 2016
Fiber Locator
Logo
Weekly Specials
June 2023 Left Rail
Ol’ Jenny
Briar Hill Health Update
OB You’re Expecting
Breast Cancer Treatment Rail Ad
Temporary

Wood County: Temporary change in time of monthly (August) outdoor warning siren test

Temporary change in time of Monthly (August) outdoor warning siren test–Today!

 

The Wood County outdoor warning sirens monthly test will be conducted on Saturday August 5, 2023, at 12:00p.m. instead of the regular 10:00 a.m. test time.  This is a temporary change in the testing time. 

The regular test time of 10:00 a.m. will resume on September 2, 2023.  As with any testing date, the test will be suspended if there is threatening weather in the area.

PREPARED BY:

Wood County Emergency Management Agency 8-4-2023

APPROVED BY:

Jeff Klein, EMA Director

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

NBX powered by PANDA Technologies
NBLS Website