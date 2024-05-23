WOOD COUNTY TO HOST BEHAVIORAL HEALTH ART SHOW THIS Friday 05/24/24

Wood County, Ohio – The Wood County Alcohol, Drug Addiction, and Mental

Health Services Board (WCADAMHS) will be hosting a FREE, all-ages welcome

Behavioral Health Art Show on Friday, May 24, 2024, from 11-3 p.m. at the Wood

County Museum (13660 County Home Rd, Bowling Green, OH 43402) to highlight

physical artwork and poetry created by individuals living with mental illness

and/or substance use disorder.

There will be several interactive sections throughout the duration of the show, including a writing workshop with local author and poet Kay Flowerz, and free giveaways.



The role of the WCADAMHS Board is to plan, fund and monitor services for people

with serious and persistent mental illness and alcohol and other drug addictions

throughout the county. The WCADAMHS Board and its member agencies are

committed to providing the community with the highest quality of care. Most

services offered are partially supported by Wood County levy funds and are

accessible to all residents. Some services are provided, without cost, while others

have a fee based on ability to pay.



Learn more at wcadamh.org or follow @WCADAMHSBoard on Facebook and

Instagram