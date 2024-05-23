North Baltimore, Ohio

May 23, 2024 1:08 am

WOOD COUNTY TO HOST BEHAVIORAL HEALTH ART SHOW THIS Friday 05/24/24

Wood County, Ohio – The Wood County Alcohol, Drug Addiction, and Mental
Health Services Board (WCADAMHS) will be hosting a FREE, all-ages welcome
Behavioral Health Art Show on Friday, May 24, 2024, from 11-3 p.m. at the Wood
County Museum (13660 County Home Rd, Bowling Green, OH 43402) to highlight
physical artwork and poetry created by individuals living with mental illness
and/or substance use disorder.

There will be several interactive sections throughout the duration of the show, including a writing workshop with local author and poet Kay Flowerz, and free giveaways.


The role of the WCADAMHS Board is to plan, fund and monitor services for people
with serious and persistent mental illness and alcohol and other drug addictions
throughout the county. The WCADAMHS Board and its member agencies are
committed to providing the community with the highest quality of care. Most
services offered are partially supported by Wood County levy funds and are
accessible to all residents. Some services are provided, without cost, while others
have a fee based on ability to pay.


Learn more at wcadamh.org or follow @WCADAMHSBoard on Facebook and
Instagram

