WOOD COUNTY TO HOST BEHAVIORAL HEALTH ART SHOW

Wood County, Ohio – The Wood County Alcohol, Drug Addiction, and Mental Health Services

Board (WCADAMHS) will be hosting a Behavioral Health Art Show on May 24, 2024, from 11-3 p.m.

at the Wood County Museum (13660 County Home Rd, Bowling Green, OH 43402) to highlight

physical artwork, poetry, and music performed by individuals living with mental illness and/or

substance use disorder.



From March 11 through April 26, ANY individual living with these conditions can visit

wcadamh.org/events to submit a request to be part of this event. Acceptable mediums include

physical artwork of any kind, written works, or requests to be a live musician. All submissions

should follow an umbrella “Recovery” theme, specifically topics such as the early onset of

symptoms/before diagnosis, personal experience with mental health or substance use disorder,

or recovery/hopefulness. If necessary, pick up and drop off of pieces will be coordinated.

WCADAMHS will also accept digital submissions for display if applicants do not wish to provide

the physical piece.



The role of the WCADAMHS Board is to plan, fund and monitor services for people with serious

and persistent mental illness and alcohol and other drug addictions throughout the county. The

WCADAMHS Board and its member agencies are committed to providing the community with

the highest quality of care. Most services offered are partially supported by Wood County levy

funds and are accessible to all residents. Some services are provided, without cost, while others

have a fee based on ability to pay.



Learn more at wcadamh.org or follow @WCADAMHSBoard on Facebook and Instagram