North Baltimore, Ohio

March 31, 2022 5:46 am

WOOD COUNTY TO HOST OneOhio LOCAL MEETING

BOWLING GREEN, OH – March 30, 2022 –  On Monday, April 11, 2022, Wood County will host a meeting regarding the OneOhio plan and opportunities for distribution of settlement funds from State opioid litigation settlements. 

The meeting will begin at 3:00 p.m. in the Wood County Commissioners’ Hearing Room located in the Wood County Courthouse complex in Bowling Green.  Political subdivisions and agencies interested in seeking funding through the OneOhio Foundation Board are strongly encouraged to attend. The process to submit funding proposals and the by-laws for Region 17 will be discussed.

Under the OneOhio Memorandum of Understanding, Wood County is part of Region 17 which includes Sandusky, Seneca, Hancock, Crawford, Hardin, Ottawa, and Wyandot Counties.  The regional board will receive and evaluate local funding proposals in order to make recommendations to the OneOhio State Foundation Board.  County Commissioner Ted Bowlus will represent the interests of Wood County and its local governments and agencies on the Region 17 board.

For additional information, please contact Andrew S. Kalmar, Wood County Administrator.

