WOOD COUNTY VETERANS MEMORIAL PROJECT UPDATE

BOWLING GREEN, OH – May 20, 2020 – The project to renovate the Wood County Veterans Memorial continues to make progress in spite of the pandemic. Fundraising for the $400,000 project was officially started in September 2019, and with recent contributions over 50 percent has been raised. Additionally, the Fundraising Committee has been working with area businesses and trade unions on a significant amount of in-kind work. The original project schedule completion was Veterans Day 2020. With challenges presented by the pandemic the project schedule is being extended in to 2021.

Jack Jones, Chairman of the Fundraising Committee, said, “This project remains vibrant and important despite the delays caused by the pandemic. While it is appropriate to adjust the schedule at this time, support across Wood County remains strong.” Jones further stated, “We are optimistic about a successful completion of the Veterans Memorial project in 2021.”

The existing Wood County Veterans Memorial was established on the southwest corner of the Courthouse lawn in 1950. Memorials for Korea and Vietnam were added, but time and weather have taken their toll and the site today is clearly in need of help to respectfully recognize the people who gave their lives. Therefore, a group of Wood County veterans worked to design a new Veterans Memorial plaza that will recognize all county residents who died in the Civil War, WWI, WWII, Korea, Vietnam, Gulf War, and Afghanistan along with our Gold Star Families. The $400,000 project will create an area that is accessible to people with disabilities, and is conducive to memorial services.

Donations for the project can still be made to the Bowling Green Community Foundation/Wood County Veterans Memorial, P.O. Box 1175, Bowling Green, OH 43402. Email [email protected]

For additional information, please contact Andrew S. Kalmar, Wood County Administrator.