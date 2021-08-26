WOOD COUNTY VETERANS MEMORIAL TO BE REDEDICATED

BOWLING GREEN, OH – August 25, 2021 – The Wood County Commissioners, Doris Herringshaw, Craig LaHote, and Ted Bowlus cordially invite the public to attend the 2021 Wood County, Ohio Patriot Day Ceremony commemorating the 20th Anniversary of 9/11, and Rededication of the Wood County Veterans Memorial Plaza on Saturday, September 11, 2021, 10:00 a.m. at the Wood County Courthouse in Bowling Green.

In addition to the rededication of the Wood County Veterans Memorial, the ceremony will feature a keynote address from Major General James R. Camp, Assistant Adjutant General for Air, Ohio National Guard, and a performance by the Wood County Veterans Memorial High School Band, under the direction of Brian Myers, Director of Bands at Eastwood High School. The Band members are students from high schools across Wood County. A display of historic military vehicles will be available on Court Street in front of the Courthouse from 9:00 a.m. to Noon. The display is provided by Wood County residents John Cheney and Tom Price.

Parking is available in the lots on Summit Street immediately east of the Courthouse. Please note that Main Street in downtown Bowling Green will be closed for the Black Swamp Arts Festival.

The original Wood County Veterans Memorial was established on the southwest corner of the Courthouse lawn in 1950. Memorials for Korea and Vietnam were added, but time and weather took a toll and much work was needed to create a memorial that would respectfully recognize the people who gave their lives. Therefore, a group of Wood County veterans worked to design a new Veterans Memorial plaza that recognizes all county residents who died in the Civil War, WWI, WWII, Korea, Vietnam, Gulf War, and Afghanistan along with our Gold Star Families. The project is funded by a combination of donations and public dollars and creates an area that is accessible to people with disabilities, and is conducive to memorial services.

For additional information, please contact Andrew S. Kalmar, Wood County Administrator.