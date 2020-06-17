Wood County WILL Have a Fair this Summer

To all Wood County Fair Families and Friends

June 16, 2020

On behalf of the Wood County Agricultural Society’s Senior Fair Board, I am pleased to announce that we had a very productive meeting last night. We know everyone has been patiently waiting to hear about what will, and will not take place at the 2020 fair. As Directors on the Fair Board, and with our passion for the fair, it is difficult for us to make some of these changes; however, the times we are living in at the moment require us to do so. I ask that you please believe everything we have changed or cut has been done to either comply with regulations from the State of Ohio, or to protect the future of the Agriculture Society as a whole. Here are the results of last nights meeting.

1.) All Jr. Fair livestock shows and static displays will proceed as normal on the normal schedule printed in the fair book. All Jr. fair livestock will be at the fair on display the entire week as normal. Static displays, normally placed in the Jr. Fair Building, can be displayed if the exhibitor wishes; however, there will be no booths, or decorations permitted this year. Items can be brought in and placed in groups on tables accordingly. All premiums will be paid to Jr Fair livestock and static exhibits on display at the fair.

2.) Showmanship Sweepstakes will take place. Some of the details of social distancing and location are still being discussed, but the Board voted that it will proceed.

3.) The Jr Fair livestock sale for 2020 will be an entirely virtual event. It will be a donation only event and not an actual auction. Each exhibitor will have one “page” to list all their market livestock on, and other information that would normally appear in the sale catalog. Champions and Reserve Champions will be noted. This is a work in progress and more information will be provided as it becomes available. The feeder calf base bid sale will proceed as normal with possible release the same day.

4.) Sr. Fair, open class, static exhibits (i.e. Fine Arts, Women’s World, Grange, Antique Tractors, etc…) will be judged and/or displayed, but no premiums will be paid this year. Ribbons only.

5.) Sr Fair, market/breeding livestock, open classes are cancelled.

6.) Sr. Fair, open horse shows will take place. The open riding horse shows are financially self-sufficient. The open draft horse hitch show also has the opportunity this year to be self-sufficient, due to cancelation of the State Fair Draft Horse show (which is always the same weekend).

7.) Commercial Exhibits will be allowed.

8.) Food Concessions will be allowed, but may change locations or directions of service lines to maintain distancing.

9.) Baby land will operate, with strict guidance pertaining to distancing. If an auction is held it will be silent or virtual. Most likely the chainsaw carving auction will be the same.

10.) No bake sales, or homemade pie auction will be held. Any sale of homemade food products is prohibited.

11.) Catch – a – pig contest will be held as usual, with a possible change in location.

12.) There will be no rides this year. Our ride company was not able to maintain a full enough schedule to operate this year as well as inspection and distancing issues.

13.) Cheerleading, The Jr Fair Parade, The Draft Horse and Pony pulls are all cancelled.

14.) Free admission for Veterans and Senior Citizens will be maintained on those designated days.

15.) The lunchtime admission ticket will remain for another year.

16.) Camping will be permitted under the regulations in place for Ohio campgrounds, which includes no boxing or compounding of campers. All campers will be parked straight on their designated lots with the hitch facing the road. You will be asked to move the camper one time, if you do not comply you will be required to leave the grounds, forfeit your camping fee, and lose your reservation for that spot in 2021. The only exception will be campers that rent two or more lots, and are long enough they need to park at an angle to maintain the fire lane.

17.) Harness racing will proceed on the usual schedule, following the regulations placed on them by the State.

Due to the change in the regulations from the State last week, and meeting with the Health Dept yesterday, the issues pertaining to grandstand entertainment were not ready to be presented to the Board last night. Those issues will be dealt with in the next few days, and presented to the Board for a decision at our regular meeting on June 25 at 7:30pm.

The Board appreciates everyone’s patience in this trying time. We anticipate more changes to come through the last day of fair. We will deal with them as they occur and in a manner that is in the best interest of protecting the integrity of the Agricultural Society, and the future of the Wood County Fair. We understand there are still many questions to be dealt with and ask that you contact a Board member with them. We ask for everyone’s continued support of the Wood County Fair as we go through these trials together.

Thank You

Mike Trout

President

Source: Wood County Fair facebook page