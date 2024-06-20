Wood County Woman Gains Closure and Healing Through “Tree of Dreams” Program

A Dream Came True

Jean Myers, a resident of the Waterford at Levis Commons (Perrysburg) had a dream come true through their “Tree of Dreams” program. Jean lost her brother, SGT. Glen Hoover, in 1945 when his plane went down in the Pacific Ocean. He was in the U.S. Army Air Forces in WWII. Jean’s dream was to lay a wreath in honor of her brother.





In Honolulu, Hawaii is the National Memorial Cemetery of the Pacific, otherwise known as Punchbowl

because it lies in the Punchbowl crater. We contacted the VFW Post 1540 in Honolulu to see if they could

help place a wreath for Glen. These amazing men organized a beautiful ceremony, sent photos of

Punchbowl, set up a live stream on Facebook and coordinated everything in Hawaii.



Jean’s granddaughter, Jen Myers, flew to Honolulu to represent her family. She later expressed how much

closure and healing this brought to her family, especially her 98 year old grandmother. There had never

been a formal memorial service for Glen, so this was a way to grieve and show their love for Glen. Jen was

presented with leis and a flag to take home to Jean.



Here at the Waterford, a big screen TV was set up so Jean could see and hear the live stream. Her family

joined her for the ceremony. It was beautiful, emotional and healing for all.

Below is the link of the live stream:

https://youtu.be/YdYHB2X3AZI?si=zuo3bgykbYh4iBmV

The Waterford’s “Tree of Dreams” program is all about fulfilling the dreams of their residents. Our goal is to improve the quality of their lives by providing much-needed attention and honoring them while creating everlasting memories.