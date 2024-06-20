North Baltimore, Ohio

June 20, 2024 9:57 am

BVHS New Womens Health
The District Update – Water Shed
Need A Chiropractor
June 2023 Left Rail
Size Update
Temporary
Resize
Sept. 2023
Sept. 2023
Logo & Info Aug 2023
OB You’re Expecting
Logo
Ol’ Jenny
Fiber Locator

Wood County Woman Gains Closure and Healing Through “Tree of Dreams” Program

A Dream Came True

Jean Myers, a resident of the Waterford at Levis Commons (Perrysburg) had a dream come true through their “Tree of Dreams” program. Jean lost her brother, SGT. Glen Hoover, in 1945 when his plane went down in the Pacific Ocean. He was in the U.S. Army Air Forces in WWII. Jean’s dream was to lay a wreath in honor of her brother.

Jean Myers



In Honolulu, Hawaii is the National Memorial Cemetery of the Pacific, otherwise known as Punchbowl
because it lies in the Punchbowl crater. We contacted the VFW Post 1540 in Honolulu to see if they could
help place a wreath for Glen. These amazing men organized a beautiful ceremony, sent photos of
Punchbowl, set up a live stream on Facebook and coordinated everything in Hawaii.


Jean’s granddaughter, Jen Myers, flew to Honolulu to represent her family. She later expressed how much
closure and healing this brought to her family, especially her 98 year old grandmother. There had never
been a formal memorial service for Glen, so this was a way to grieve and show their love for Glen. Jen was
presented with leis and a flag to take home to Jean.


Here at the Waterford, a big screen TV was set up so Jean could see and hear the live stream. Her family
joined her for the ceremony. It was beautiful, emotional and healing for all.
Below is the link of the live stream:

https://youtu.be/YdYHB2X3AZI?si=zuo3bgykbYh4iBmV

  https://youtu.be/YdYHB2X3AZI


The Waterford’s “Tree of Dreams” program is all about fulfilling the dreams of their residents. Our goal is to improve the quality of their lives by providing much-needed attention and honoring them while creating everlasting memories.

In Honor and Memory of Sgt. Glen J Hoover

 

Resize
Size Update
Sept. 2023
Sept. 2023
Logo & Info Aug 2023
June 2023 Left Rail
Temporary
Breast Cancer Treatment Rail Ad
Fiber Locator
OB You’re Expecting
Logo
Briar Hill Health Update
Ol’ Jenny

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

NBX powered by PANDA Technologies
NBLS Website