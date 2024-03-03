Wood County Women, Infants and Children Program Celebrates National Nutrition Month

BOWLING GREEN—March is National Nutrition Month, an annual campaign led by the Academy

of Nutrition and Dietetics to encourage Americans to prioritize healthy eating habits. This year’s

theme is “Beyond the Table,” which addresses the farm-to-fork aspect of nutrition, from food

production and distribution to navigating grocery stores and farmers markets—and even

home food safety and storage practices. It also describes the various ways we eat—not only

around a dinner table, but also on the go, in schools and restaurants, at games and events. The

Wood County Women, Infants and Children (WIC) Program is proud to join the celebration as it

marks the 50-year anniversary of WIC with the theme, “50 Years of Feeding WIC Families.”



The Special Supplemental Nutrition Program for Women, Infants and Children, most commonly

known as WIC, is a government-funded program that provides nutrition education, breastfeeding

education and support; supplemental, highly nutritious foods, referral to prenatal and pediatric

health care and other maternal and child health programs. The WIC program plays a vital role in

supporting mothers and young children who are low-income and nutritionally at-risk. With nearly

6.7 million women, infants and children participating in WIC nationwide, the program provides

valuable services to help young families.



“WIC has been serving families for half a century, ensuring that pregnant, postpartum and

breastfeeding women, infants and children receive the nutritional support they need for healthy

growth and development,” said Katie Denison, Wood County Health Department Nutrition

Director. “As we commemorate this milestone, we’re excited to engage the community in

celebrating WIC and National Nutrition Month. We will focus our education efforts on promoting

healthy eating habits, making nutritious food more appealing to children and encouraging

families to try fun tips and recipes with healthy WIC foods.”



WIC staff play a crucial role in supporting participants’ health by assessing and evaluating their

medical and nutritional conditions, providing education and answering nutrition-related

questions and offering guidance on healthy habits such as safe sleep practices, breastfeeding,

immunizations and child development. They also provide referrals to food banks, healthcare

and social service agencies and other community resources.



If you or someone you know could benefit from the WIC program, go to woodcountyhealth.org

and click on the WIC program for more information and eligibility guidelines, or you can call 419

354-9661 with any questions or to schedule an appointment. Follow us on Facebook at

facebook.com/WoodCountyOhioWIC to for upcoming events, tips on healthy eating, child

development, breastfeeding and more! The Wood County WIC program is part of the Wood

County Health Department and is located at 639 S. Dunbridge Rd., Ste. 3, Bowling Green, Ohio.



