Wood County Women, Infants and Children Program Celebrates National Nutrition Month

BOWLING GREEN—March is National Nutrition Month, an annual campaign led by the Academy
of Nutrition and Dietetics to encourage Americans to prioritize healthy eating habits. This year’s
theme is “Beyond the Table,” which addresses the farm-to-fork aspect of nutrition, from food
production and distribution to navigating grocery stores and farmers markets—and even
home food safety and storage practices. It also describes the various ways we eat—not only
around a dinner table, but also on the go, in schools and restaurants, at games and events. The
Wood County Women, Infants and Children (WIC) Program is proud to join the celebration as it
marks the 50-year anniversary of WIC with the theme, “50 Years of Feeding WIC Families.”
The Special Supplemental Nutrition Program for Women, Infants and Children, most commonly
known as WIC, is a government-funded program that provides nutrition education, breastfeeding
education and support; supplemental, highly nutritious foods, referral to prenatal and pediatric
health care and other maternal and child health programs. The WIC program plays a vital role in
supporting mothers and young children who are low-income and nutritionally at-risk. With nearly
6.7 million women, infants and children participating in WIC nationwide, the program provides
valuable services to help young families.
“WIC has been serving families for half a century, ensuring that pregnant, postpartum and
breastfeeding women, infants and children receive the nutritional support they need for healthy
growth and development,” said Katie Denison, Wood County Health Department Nutrition
Director. “As we commemorate this milestone, we’re excited to engage the community in
celebrating WIC and National Nutrition Month. We will focus our education efforts on promoting
healthy eating habits, making nutritious food more appealing to children and encouraging
families to try fun tips and recipes with healthy WIC foods.”
WIC staff play a crucial role in supporting participants’ health by assessing and evaluating their
medical and nutritional conditions, providing education and answering nutrition-related
questions and offering guidance on healthy habits such as safe sleep practices, breastfeeding,
immunizations and child development. They also provide referrals to food banks, healthcare
and social service agencies and other community resources.
If you or someone you know could benefit from the WIC program, go to woodcountyhealth.org
and click on the WIC program for more information and eligibility guidelines, or you can call 419
354-9661 with any questions or to schedule an appointment. Follow us on Facebook at
facebook.com/WoodCountyOhioWIC to for upcoming events, tips on healthy eating, child
development, breastfeeding and more! The Wood County WIC program is part of the Wood
County Health Department and is located at 639 S. Dunbridge Rd., Ste. 3, Bowling Green, Ohio.