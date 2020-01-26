NBX WaterShedsun
Wood Soil and Water Board Meets

The Wood Soil and Water Conservation District Board of Supervisors reorganized for 2020.  The officers are as follows: Lee E. Sundermeier, Chair; Bernard Scott, Vice-Chair; Kris Swartz, Fiscal Agent; Ron Snyder, Secretary; Dylan Baer; Member.

 The Wood Soil and Water Conservation District Board of Supervisors will meet the third Friday of each month at 8:00 AM at the district office.  All meetings are open to the public and are held at the Wood SWCD Office located at 1616 East Wooster Street, Suite 32, Bowling Green, Ohio.

