Wood Soil and Water Conservation District Hosts Pond Clinic and Fingerling Fish Sale

The Wood Soil and Water Conservation District is hosting a pond clinic Thursday, March, 21, 2026 at the district office 1616 E. Wooster St. Suite 32 Bowling Green, OH 43402. Doors open at 6:00 PM with the program beginning at 6:30 PM Craig Everett, horticulturist with OSU Wood County Extension, will discuss pond management and plant species. The event is free and open to the community. Please register online at www.woodswcd.com, email [email protected], or call the district office at 419-354-5517 #4. Light refreshments will be provided.

Fish species offered for the fingerling fish sale include: Bluegill, Hybrid Bluegill, Redear Sunfish, Hybrid Bluegill, Channel Catfish, Perch, Largemouth Bass, Fathead Minnows, and Triploid White Amur. Order forms are available on the website at www.woodswcd.com or at the district office 1616 E Wooster Street (Greenwood Centre – The Courtyard) Bowling Green, OH. Return fish orders and payment to the district office no later than Monday, April 15, 2024. Pre-ordered fish pick-up is Tuesday, April 23 at 9:30 AM at the Wood County Fairgrounds.