In cooperation with the National Association of Conservation Districts (NACD), the Wood Soil and Water Conservation District (SWCD) hosted a hand-drawn poster contest open to Wood County students kindergarten through grade 12. The annual NACD poster contest focused on a specific conservation stewardship topic during Stewardship Week April 30 – May 7. 2023. “One Water” was this year’s theme. As all bodies of water are connected, it is all one water.

The Wood SWCD received 61 entries from five schools with students kindergarten through grade six. NACD provides educational links and resources to enhance the classroom curriculum. Teachers utilized the links as group lessons, integrated the theme as an art lesson, and offered the contest as a follow-up to field trips.

Congratulations to the winners of the 2023 Wood Soil & Water Conservation District poster contest.

Mara Kieffer, Grades K-1 St. Louis School; Kennedy Seibert, Grades 2-3, St. Louis School; and Sophie Fiordalisi, Grades 4-6, Eastwood Middle School. The winning posters are sent to compete at the state level with the state winners proceeding to the national contest.