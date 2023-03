The Wood Soil and Water Conservation District is hosting a “From the Farm” meeting Wednesday, March 29, at 6:30 p.m., at Buffalo Wild Wings 1550 E. Wooster St. Bowling Green. Nick Eckel, Wood County OSU Extension ANR Educator, will present on An Attempt to Plant Ahead of Cold Fronts.



The event is open to the public. Snacks will be provided.

Register online at woodswcd.com, call 419-354-5517, or email [email protected].