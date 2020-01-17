Wood Soil and Water District Tree Sale

The Wood Soil and Water Conservation District Holds Annual Tree Sale and Tree Workshop

The 2020 tree seedling sale offers Conifers: American Arborvitae, Colorado Blue Spruce, Norway Spruce, and Bald Cypress; Hardwoods: Red Maple, Shagbark Hickory, Swamp White Oak, and Tulip Poplar; Wildlife Shrubs: Black Chokeberry, Butterfly Bush, and Redbud. Packets are $12 with ten seedlings per packet.

The order and payment deadline is February 28, 2020. Order forms are available on the website at www.woodswcd.com, on Facebook, or at the district office: 1616 E Wooster Street (Greenwood Centre – The Courtyard).

A tree workshop is being offered Tuesday, February 11 at Ag Incubator Foundation (AIF) 13737 Middleton Pike Bowling Green, OH 43402. Doors open at 6:00 PM. The program begins at 6:30 PM. Sam Kaiser, ODNR Service Forester, will give a brief presentation and answer questions. Please register online at www.woodswcd.com or call the district office at 419-354-5517 #4. It is free and open to the community.