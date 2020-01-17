Ol’ Jenny
Oct. 2018 Update
January Start with us
May 2019
Weekly Specials
Site Manager PT
Fall 2019
Dec. 2019 new logo
Accepting New Patients

Wood Soil and Water District Tree Sale

The Wood Soil and Water Conservation District Holds Annual Tree Sale and Tree Workshop

The 2020 tree seedling sale offers Conifers: American Arborvitae, Colorado Blue Spruce, Norway Spruce, and Bald Cypress; Hardwoods: Red Maple, Shagbark Hickory, Swamp White Oak, and Tulip Poplar; Wildlife Shrubs: Black Chokeberry, Butterfly Bush, and Redbud. Packets are $12 with ten seedlings per packet.

The order and payment deadline is February 28, 2020.  Order forms are available on the website at www.woodswcd.com, on Facebook, or at the district office: 1616 E Wooster Street (Greenwood Centre – The Courtyard).

A tree workshop is being offered Tuesday, February 11 at Ag Incubator Foundation (AIF) 13737 Middleton Pike Bowling Green, OH 43402. Doors open at 6:00 PM.  The program begins at 6:30 PM. Sam Kaiser, ODNR Service Forester, will give a brief presentation and answer questions. Please register online at www.woodswcd.com or call the district office at 419-354-5517 #4. It is free and open to the community.

 

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

NBX powered by PANDA Technologies
T and J Jan 2016
Logo Panel April 2017
February 2017
June 2019
Rotating Ad
Watershed Locations January
Gerdeman Ins Jan 2016
NBLS Website