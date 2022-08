The Wood Soil and Water Conservation District is hosting a From the Farm event on Wednesday, August 24, 2022 at 6:30 PM at The George Farm 22604 Hoytville Deshler, OH. The topic is field drainage and water control structures. Please provide your own lawn chair. The event is free and open to the community.

Please contact the district office to RSVP at 419-354-5517, on Facebook, or online at www.woodswcd.com to ensure enough resource materials and snacks are provided.