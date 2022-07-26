Wood Soil & Water Conservation District: From the Farm

The Wood Soil and Water Conservation District is hosting a From the Farm event on Wednesday, July 27, 2022 at 6:30 PM at Carter Historic Farm Park 18331 Carter Rd Bowling Green, OH 43402.

Mark Witt, ODNR Division of Wildlife Private Lands Biologist and Kelly Copeland, NRCS Resource Conservationist, will discuss wetlands, grass management, and weed control on Conservation Reserve Program acres. Attendees will take a tractor ride to the 20 acre wetland restoration project area behind Zimmerman Schoolhouse.

The event is free and open to the community. Please contact the district office to RSVP at 419-354-5517, on Facebook, or online at www.woodswcd.com to ensure enough resource materials and snacks are provided.