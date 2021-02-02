Wood SWCD Board of Supervisors Organization and Meeting Dates

http://www.woodswcd.com/

January 15, 2021, the Wood Soil and Water Conservation District Board of Supervisors met for a regular meeting and administered the oath of office to two new members, Logan Riker-Chamberlain and Matthew Davis.

The officers are as follows: Kris Swartz, Chair; Lee E. Sundermeier, Vice-Chair; Dylan Baer, Fiscal Agent; Logan Riker-Chamberlain, Secretary; Matt Davis, Member.

The Wood Soil and Water Conservation District Board of Supervisors will meet the 3rd Friday of each month at 8:00 a.m. at the district office.

All meetings are open to the public and are held at the Wood SWCD Office located at 1616 East Wooster Street, Suite 32, Bowling Green, OH and via Zoom.

The meetings are open to the public. Please contact the district for a Zoom meeting link to attend.