North Baltimore, Ohio

January 27, 2022 6:42 pm

419-581-9629

Leave a message with sports scores or news 24/7/365

CLICK FOR - Current Weather in The SouthWood

NBX WaterShedsun
3 panel GIF
Ol’ Jenny
Oct. 2018 Update
March 2020
Ortho Care Sports Injuries
Briar Hill Health Update
Weekly Specials
Gerdeman Ins Jan 2016
Logo

Wood SWCD Board Reorganization

The Wood Soil and Water Conservation District Board of Supervisors reorganized for 2022.  The officers are as follows: Lee Sundermeier, Chair; Matt Davis, Vice-Chair; Dylan Baer, Fiscal Agent; Logan Riker-Chamberlain, Secretary; Kris Swartz, Member.

The Wood Soil and Water Conservation District Board of Supervisors will meet the third Friday of each month at 8:00 a.m. at the district office.  All meetings are open to the public and are held at the Wood SWCD Office located at 1616 East Wooster Street, Suite 32, Bowling Green, Ohio.

 

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

NBX powered by PANDA Technologies
NBLS Website