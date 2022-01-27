Wood SWCD Board Reorganization

The Wood Soil and Water Conservation District Board of Supervisors reorganized for 2022. The officers are as follows: Lee Sundermeier, Chair; Matt Davis, Vice-Chair; Dylan Baer, Fiscal Agent; Logan Riker-Chamberlain, Secretary; Kris Swartz, Member.

The Wood Soil and Water Conservation District Board of Supervisors will meet the third Friday of each month at 8:00 a.m. at the district office. All meetings are open to the public and are held at the Wood SWCD Office located at 1616 East Wooster Street, Suite 32, Bowling Green, Ohio.