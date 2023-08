The Wood Soil and Water Conservation District is hosting a “From the Farm” H2Ohio new enrollment meeting Wednesday, August 30, at 7:00 p.m., at Simpson Garden Meeting Room 1291 Conneaut Ave., Bowling Green, OH. Learn more about the next round of H2Ohio signup, updates to practices, payments, OACI, and the incorporation of MyFarms. Enrollment for new and returning producers begins September 5, 2023.

RVSP to the district office at 419-354-5517 #4 to ensure enough snack and materials are available.