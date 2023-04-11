Wood SWCD Landowner Ditch Maintenance Q & A

The Wood Soil and Water Conservation District is hosting a landowner ditch maintenance Q & A on Tuesday, April 18, 2023 at 7:00 PM at the Middleton Township Building 21745 N. Dixie Hwy. Bowling Green, OH. Jim Carter, Wood SWCD Ditch Technician, and Duane Abke, Wood County Engineer Drainage Construction Coordinator, will present on the necessity of maintaining ditches and waterways. They will discuss who owns the ditches, who is to maintains the ditches, and who is responsible for the cost. The event is free and open to the community.

Please register online at www.woodswcd.com, email [email protected], or call the district office at 419-354-5517 #4. Light refreshments will be provided.