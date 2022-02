Due to the forecasted severe winter weather, the tree workshop is rescheduled for Saturday, February 19, 2022 9 – 11 AM at the district office 1616 E. Wooster St. Suite 32 Bowling Green, OH 43402. Doors open at 8:30 AM.



Craig Everett, OSU Extension Wood County horticulturist will give a brief presentation and answer questions. Please register online at www.woodswcd.com or call the district office at 419-354-5517 #4.



It is free and open to the community. Refreshments will be available.