Wood SWCD Winter ‘Eye on Conservation’ Newsletter.

Wood SWCD inter ‘Eye on Conservation’ newsletter.

2023_winter.pub.pdf (woodswcd.com)

The winter newsletter includes the tree seedling sale and fingerling fish sale order forms and information on the tree workshop and pond clinic.

“Boots on the Ground”

Since recently completing a book about my “Life Stories”, some memories become more vivid as I age. The war in Viet Nam caused me to

study and obtain my degree in Agronomy from OSU in the late 1960s. This formal learning plus growing up on a family farm in Webster

Twp. gave me the background needed to make accurate decisions while serving on the Wood Soil and Water District board of supervisors.

I think about ditch cleaning petitions, acting on conservation practices, and speaking with many of our county farmers and land owners. I

have watched as our staff have grown in their particular area of expertise and contribute to the completion of many state and federal

programs. We have grown as a team with noticeable improvement in communications to our farmers and administrators. I would rank the

staff and management of the Wood Soil and Water District as one of the best in the state of Ohio. Good luck into the future and keep up

the good work.

– Lee E Sundermeier, retired from the board of supervisors.

The Wood SWCD Board of Supervisors and staff celebrated and thanked

Lee E. Sundermeier for his 15 years of service to the board. Lee is a

dedicated conservationist, avid sportsman, engaged farmer, world traveler,

and a blessed husband, father, grandparent, and friend. The board members

and staff celebrated and thanked Lee for his 15 years of service with the

Wood SWCD with breakfast and fellowship.

“Boots on the Ground” highlights experiences, quotes, quips, and commentary offered by the supervisors and

staff of the district