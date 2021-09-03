wli, Work Leads to Independence presents our Prom 2021 – Masquerade Night on October 9, 2021 from 6:00 pm to 9:00 pm in Bowling Green, Ohio at the Wood County Fairgrounds, 13800 West Poe Road.

This Prom fundraiser is open to the public and the proceeds will benefit programming for individuals with disabilities and veterans in Wood, Lucas, and Hancock County. You can dress up as much as you want and the Prom event colors are black and gold. The DJ will dress up as the Phantom of the Opera. We will have hand sanitizer and disposable face masks available.

Since our privatization from Wood Lane in October of 2016, we are no longer able to rely on the generosity of taxpayer dollars and therefore looked for a fun and exciting way to get our community involved in our fundraising efforts. Our Prom committee became passionate about the idea because we are not aware of other non-profits that offer a community Prom. This is sure to be an exciting evening that will bring members of our community together.

The evening will include:

A VIP touch free check in experience (no tickets). Social distancing will be respected during the evening.

Photo booth; and King & Queen selection.

Catered food truck, walking cupcake dessert, and refreshments.

50/50, Silent Auction, and Prom flower boutonniere / corsages will be available for purchase.

Souvenir t-shirt web store will be open during the month of September.

DJ Jeff Rice from A & J sound will emcee the event- he is known locally for their Star Wars themed events in Northwest Ohio! Jeff will provide all the fun, games and prizes.

October happens to be National Disability Employment Awareness (NDEA) month. It is a time to celebrate more than 70 years of contributions made by Americans with disabilities to our country’s workforce and economic strength. This year’s theme is “America’s Recovery: Powered by Inclusion” reflects the importance of ensuring that people with disabilities have full access to employment and community involvement during the national recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic.

During the month, we will celebrate NDEA month with our Prom fundraising event and we will be sending a thank you letter to over 250 employers, for their commitment to employ individuals with disabilities or provide community opportunities for the people we serve.

Wli is a non-profit agency located in the heart of Wood County. Since 1985, wli, Work Leads to Independence (formally known as Community Employment Services) has assisted the business community to meet their staffing and diversity needs by offering a pool of qualified and competent workers with disabilities.

We rely on revenue from Medicaid, Opportunities for Ohioans with Disabilities, Laser Cartridge Express sales for ink and toner cartridges, business contracts, grants, donations and fundraisers to support the services we provide.

We have many proud and generous Prom sponsors helping us at different levels:

Gold level: $2,500 graciously donated by Fraternal Order of Eagles.

Silver level: $1,000 graciously donated by Betco, and Clover Imaging Technologies.

Bronze level: $500 graciously donated by BGSU College of Ed and Human Dev.; The Andersons; Panda Tech.; Hancock Wood Electric.

Other Proud Sponsors: $300 Key Bank; $100 The Employer’s Assoc; and Medicaid Billing Solutions.

Special Thanks to our proud sponsors for making this Masquerade Night Prom 2021 possible.

Tickets are $25 regular and $35 for preferred seating for couples $40/$60. Call 419-352-5059 to pay and reserve your ticket or you can stop by our office located at 991 S. Main, Bowling Green, Ohio. Payments can be made via check, cash, or credit/debit card.

Buy your ticket and help us celebrate NDEA month and programs that benefit individuals with disabilities and veterans.

For more information go to our website: yourwli.com or call 419-352-5059.