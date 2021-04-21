Work on New Water Tower Starts This Week in Lake Township

BOWLING GREEN, Ohio, – The Northwestern Water and Sewer District (The District) announces the start of construction for the elevated water tank project in Lake Township. The project was awarded to Landmark Structures for $3,977,000.



The tank is being built near Lemoyne Road, between Latcha and Hanley Roads. Residents can expect additional construction traffic in this area. Shoulder restrictions are possible on Lemoyne Road. No lane restrictions or water service interruptions are expected at this time and will be announced, if necessary. Work on the project will continue through August of 2022.



The tank will distribute water from The City of Toledo and serve approximately 8,000 homes and businesses in Rossford, Northwood, Walbridge, as well as Lake, Troy, and Perrysburg Townships.



The project will include the construction of a 1.5 MG elevated storage tank and a 16” diameter water main to provide for better flow distribution and redundancy. The additional storage will improve water quality and flow during normal operations and provide increased capacity during a water emergency.



MAP of Tower Site



Rendering of Tower