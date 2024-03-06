Workshops Lead-up to Homegrown Habitat event on April 27

Findlay, Ohio – March, 2024

In anticipation of the Homegrown Habitat event featuring Doug Tallamy, the Findlay-Hancock County Public Library, in collaboration with Ohio State University Master Gardeners volunteers, is hosting a series of pre-event workshops aimed at empowering the community to create environmentally conscious landscapes.

The first workshop, titled “Creating Your Living Landscape,” will take place on March 14 at 5:30 p.m. in the Lindamood Room of the Findlay-Hancock County Public Library. This event focuses on transforming yards into thriving ecosystems that benefit the environment and the entire food web. The workshop includes a presentation and hands-on planning session for planting native gardens based on Doug Tallamy’s influential books, “The Living Landscape” and “The Nature of Oaks.” Participants are encouraged to bring pictures or drawings of their proposed gardens for personalized layout assistance.

The second pre-event workshop, “Native Plants of Northwest Ohio,” is scheduled for Saturday, April 13, at 10:00 a.m. in the Lindamood Room of the Findlay-Hancock County Public Library. Delving into the region’s rich natural heritage, the presentation explores the significance of native plants based on Doug Tallamy’s book “Bringing Nature Home.” The workshop, also presented by the Master Gardeners volunteers, emphasizes the importance of reintroducing native plants into yards and offers practical insights on making yards natural again. Each participant will receive free seeds of native plants to kick-start their garden projects.

The third pre-event workshop, “Celebrate Earth & Arbor Day with the Family” is scheduled for Saturday, April 20 at 10:00 a.m. in the Lindamood Room of the Findlay-Hancock County Public Library. Our family & kids, as the next generation, are nature’s best for hope. Have fun with hands-on activities, see exhibits by local environmental groups, with take home gardening tips, based on Doug Tallamy’s book “Nature’s Best Hope, Young People’s Edition”. Participants will receive free seeds of native plants to take home and start their gardens, along with an Ohio Buckeye tree door prize, and learn more about Doug Tallamy’s visit to Findlay April 27.

These workshops serve as a lead-up to the Homegrown Habitat event on April 27, providing attendees with valuable knowledge and resources to enhance their understanding of the role native plants play in supporting local ecosystems.

Homegrown Habitat, featuring acclaimed author, native plant specialist, and conservationist Doug Tallamy, is set to take place on April 27, 2024, at Winebrenner on the University of Findlay campus. Doors open at 9 a.m., with Doug Tallamy’s enlightening presentation scheduled for 10:00 a.m. The event promises an author signing, resource fair, exhibits, and plant distribution and sales until noon, offering attendees the chance to engage with various local organizations and discover ways to volunteer. Detailed information about these pre-event workshops and registration for Homegrown Habitat is available on the event’s website homegrownhabitat.org and Facebook.