WOW! Cool Items to Bid On

The Warrior Q20 Wheel Bag is a massive, durable bag. The exterior is made from high-quality 600D polyester. Each lower end is reinforced with a waterproof tarpaulin coating, has four plastic grommets for ventilation and is closed with two heavy-duty zippers along the U shaped main opening. This bag is equipped with standard 2″ webbed carry straps as well as two grab handles at each end for convenient lifting and loading. It's also equipped with two stout rubber supports giving it a strong roller base, as well as heavy-duty all-terrain wheels.​ Has an External ID window. ​On the inside is a mesh pocket broken into two compartments at one end and a smaller zipper accessory pouch at the top. The interior nylon liner of the Q20 has a striking grey, black and lime pattern on it.