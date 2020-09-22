NBX WaterShedsun
May 2019
Gerdeman Ins Jan 2016
Logo Panel April 2017
BVH March 2020
Sheriff 2020 Rail
Weekly Specials
Staff Photo Update March 2020
January Start with us
Briar Hill Health Update
March 2020
Ol’ Jenny
Logo

WOW! Cool Items to Bid On

Online Auction Items
Hockey for Habitat Fundraiser
Click HERE to View AMAZING Auction Items
The Recteq RT-700 is the gold standard in pellet grilling. By focusing on flavor, convenience, and versatility, the RT-700 makes all other grills obsolete with its superior build quality, components, warranty, temperature control, and customer service. With all the flavor and none of the hassle, recteq offers better flavor than charcoal and is more convenient than gas. You can bake, smoke, sear, grill, and even dehydrate, all with the push of a button. It’s that easy!
Click HERE to view this grill and the 139 additional items. 

The Warrior Q20 Wheel Bag is a massive, durable bag. The exterior is made from high-quality 600D polyester. Each lower end is reinforced with a waterproof tarpaulin coating, has four plastic grommets for ventilation and is closed with two heavy-duty zippers along the U shaped main opening. This bag is equipped with standard 2″ webbed carry straps as well as two grab handles at each end for convenient lifting and loading. It’s also equipped with two stout rubber supports giving it a strong roller base, as well as heavy-duty all-terrain wheels.​ Has an External ID window. ​On the inside is a mesh pocket broken into two compartments at one end and a smaller zipper accessory pouch at the top. The interior nylon liner of the Q20 has a striking grey, black and lime pattern on it.  Click HERE to Bid on.

Stanley Cup Champion Darren McCarty will take the two of you golfing. Date is 2021 and the course is to be determined, but it will be a private club. What a chance of a lifetime to play golf with this Hockey Legend!  

Click HERE to Bid on this and any of the 140 items currently showcased by Don Rose Auction & Realty

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

NBX powered by PANDA Technologies
February 2017
NBLS Website