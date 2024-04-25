WOW! Like to Read News (But don’t want to pay for a subscription)?

New Digital Newspaper Collection from NewsBank now Available

The North Baltimore Public Library now has subscriptions to a new digital newspaper collection from NewsBank. Titled America’s News (which includes The Courier and The Toledo Blade, Sentinel-Tribune and USA Today), this fully searchable collection provides online access to the complete electronic editions of 100’s of newspapers. It is updated daily.

All newspapers include full-text news articles, editorials, reviews, birth and marriage announcements, obituaries and a variety of special sections. Patrons can use this resource for general reference or to research local and national issues, events, people, government, education, arts, business, sports, real estate and much more. To access this FREE service, simply go to www.nbpubliclibrary.org and click on Newspapers Online under the Resources Menu. You will need to provide your library card number and pin.

The following is a list of newspaper titles available through the North Baltimore Public Library:

The Sentinel Tribune

The Courier

The Toledo Blade

The Columbus Dispatch

USA Today

and many more!

Many of the titles are offered exclusively by NewsBank, the world’s premier provider of newspapers and other news sources online. For more information on this collection, visit www.newsbank.com/libraries. A tutorial for this resource is also available.