NBX WaterShedsun
Days
Hours
Minutes
Seconds
Reineke Ad TOP Sept 2019
NB Dental Ad 450 x 90 Nov. 2019
Accepting New Patients
Ol’ Jenny
Fall 2019
Oct. 2018 Update
Weekly Specials
January Start with us
Site Manager PT
Dec. 2019 new logo
May 2019

WRAP: Wellness Recovery Action Plan Class Coming Up

BOWLING GREEN, Ohio – National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI) Wood County is a leading self-help organization offering free events, educational classes, support groups, and other programs that address mental health for the Wood County community.

This month, NAMI Wood County is offering an educational course called “WRAP” or “Wellness Recovery Action Plan.” This two-day, course, FREE of charge, was developed by a group of people who experience mental health and other health and lifestyle challenges. Your WRAP program is designed by you in a practical, day-to-day terms, and holds the key to getting and staying well. It can be used as a compliment to any other treatment options you have chosen. Classes will be held Thursday February 20 and Friday February 21 10:00a.m.-4:00p.m. both days.

Register via email at [email protected] or call our office at 419-352-0626. Check out our website for more information on WRAP and any other programming at www.namiwoodcounty.org.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

NBX powered by PANDA Technologies
Rotating Ad
Watershed Locations January
February 2017
T and J Jan 2020
June 2019
Logo Panel April 2017
Gerdeman Ins Jan 2016
NBLS Website