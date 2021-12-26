Wreaths Across America Comes to NB

American Pride on Display at this Year’s National Wreaths Across America Day Events

Locally, in North Baltimore, Ohio, NB’s American Legion Post #539 quickly marshalled voluneers for placement of over 400 wreaths in NB cemetries.

Nationally…

More than 2.4 million Sponsored Veterans’ Wreaths were Placed by Volunteers at 3,136 Participating Locations Across the Country

Legion Post 539 North Baltimore Ohio Wreaths Across American 2021 Pam Cheney cheers group on

Placement of the wreaths fell upon an actual Winters’ type of day – brrr chilly!

Fortuanaelty a good mix of volunteers, with ages spanning several generations, turned out to honor our veterans! THANK YOU!!!

ARLINGTON, Va. — December 18, 2021 — National Wreaths Across America Day took place today at 3,136 participating locations across the country. Our nation’s heroes were remembered as each name was said aloud and honored as over 525 truckloads of wreaths were delivered – representing 390 different carriers – and over two million volunteers, a third of whom were children, helped placed more than 2.4 million veterans’ wreaths on headstones of our fallen across the country.

At Arlington National Cemetery specifically, the Wreaths Across America program saw 66 tractor trailers deliver over 250,000 veterans’ wreaths that were placed by nearly 38,000 volunteers. This was the 30th year that veterans’ wreaths have been placed there, a tradition started by Maine wreathmaker Morrill Worcester as a gift of thanks. Morrill once again made the trek to Arlington this year to place wreaths as he has each December since 1992. “When I brought down those 5,000 wreaths that first year, I just thought it was a way for me to say thank you, for what we have in this Country,” said Worcester, Founder of Wreaths Across America. “I could have never imagined it would strike a chord like it has and make such an impact. Me and my family continued to be humbled by the support this program receives across the country.”

Wreaths Across America would like to thank the communities, dedicated volunteers, generous sponsors, essential truck drivers, local officials, and our friends in the media for coming together in unity and support for those who have protected our freedom. Each person has played an important a part in the mission to Remember the fallen, Honor those that serve and their families, and Teach the next generation the value of freedom.

Each live, balsam veteran’s wreath was a gift of respect and appreciation, sponsored by an individual or organization and placed on a headstone by volunteers as a small gesture of gratitude for the freedoms Americans enjoy. For centuries, fresh evergreens have been used as a symbol of honor and have served as a living tribute renewed annually. Wreaths Across America believes the tradition represents a living memorial that honors veterans, active-duty military, and their families. When each wreath is placed the servicemember’s name is said out loud, ensuring their memory lives on.

For more information, visit www.wreathsacrossamerica.org. Next year’s National Wreaths Across America Day will be held on Saturday, Dec. 17, 2022.

About Wreaths Across America

Wreaths Across America is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization founded to continue and expand the annual wreath-laying ceremony at Arlington National Cemetery begun by Maine businessman Morrill Worcester in 1992. The organization’s mission – Remember, Honor, Teach – is carried out in part each year by coordinating wreath-laying ceremonies in December at Arlington, as well as at thousands of veterans’ cemeteries and other locations in all 50 states and beyond.