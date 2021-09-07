North Baltimore, Ohio

WSWCD Annual Election & Open House

The Wood Soil & Water Conservation District is hosting an Annual Election & Open House on Sunday, September 19  1:00 – 4:00 PM at the Middleton Township Building – 21745 N. Dixie Highway, Bowling Green.

This family friendly event is free and open to the community.  Stop by to play a few yard games, grab a bite to eat, pick up some SWCD swag, and meet the Board of Supervisors and staff. Spend a few minutes or the afternoon.

Residents and landowners 18 and older are eligible to cast their ballot for one (1) candidate to fill an open seat on the Board of Supervisors.  Incumbent, Kristopher Swartz is the nominee.

Contact the district office with questions or to request an absentee ballot for the election. 419-354-5517 #4, julielause@woodswcd.com

 

The Supervisors and staff are looking forward to seeing you.

 

