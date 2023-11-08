WW1 Education Program

November 9, 2023 • 7:00PM

FREE EVENT

Liberty Center Public Library

124 East St. Liberty Center, OH 43532 Join Education Coordinator, Mike McMaster as he gives a Veterans Day program over “Henry County During WWI”.



Program Description:

In 1918, The League of American Patriots of Henry County was formed with the reported purpose of stamping out pro-German propaganda in the county. German-American Democrats, Lutheran Churches, Pastors, and especially Lutheran Schools were the targets of several high profile Loyalty Trials conducted at the Courthouse in Napoleon. In 1918, anti-German sentiment fueled by America’s entrance in World War I, was used by the Henry County League to settle petty religious, political, and personal grudges. Patriotism was used as a cloak to settle these scores. Author Michael McMaster will share insight into this subject with examples from his book as well as unpublished research.