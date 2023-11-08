North Baltimore, Ohio

November 8, 2023 9:43 pm

NEW # > 419-619-7318

Leave a message with sports scores or news 24/7/365

CLICK FOR - Current Weather in The SouthWood

Sept. 2023
Logo
Fiber Locator
OB You’re Expecting
Weekly Specials
Logo & Info Aug 2023
Ol’ Jenny
Sept. 2023
June 2023 Left Rail
Temporary
Gerdeman Ins Jan 2016

WW1 Education Program

 
 

Notice from the Wood County Museum:

 
 

November 9, 2023 • 7:00PM
FREE EVENT
Liberty Center Public Library
124 East St. Liberty Center, OH 43532

Join Education Coordinator, Mike McMaster as he gives a Veterans Day program over “Henry County During WWI”.

Program Description:
In 1918, The League of American Patriots of Henry County was formed with the reported purpose of stamping out pro-German propaganda in the county. German-American Democrats, Lutheran Churches, Pastors, and especially Lutheran Schools were the targets of several high profile Loyalty Trials conducted at the Courthouse in Napoleon.  In 1918, anti-German sentiment fueled by America’s entrance in World War I, was used by the Henry County League to settle petty religious, political, and personal grudges.  Patriotism was used as a cloak to settle these scores.  Author Michael McMaster will share insight into this subject with examples from his book as well as unpublished research.

RSVP Today!
*THIS IS EVENT IS AT THE LIBERTY CENTER PUBLIC LIBRARY*
Facebook
Link
YouTube
Website
Website
 
Copyright © 2023 Wood County Museum, All rights reserved.
You are receiving this newsletter as part of your subscription to the Wood County Historical Society e-mail list.

Our mailing address is:
Wood County Museum
13660 County Home Rd.
Bowling Green, OH 43402

Add us to your address book


Want to change how you receive these emails?
You can update your preferences or unsubscribe from this list.

Email Marketing Powered by Mailchimp

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

NBX powered by PANDA Technologies
NBLS Website