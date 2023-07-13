Yard Recharge

Yards play a vital role in the health of our environment. But did you know that when you take care of your lawn, it takes care of you as well? All landscapes, including lawns, gardens and public parks, provide a host of health benefits.

Better Health: People who live within a half mile of green space were found to have a lower incidence of 15 diseases – including heart disease, diabetes, asthma, migraines, depression and anxiety.

Healthier Kids: Children in green urban spaces are likely to perform better academically. And children gain attention and working memory benefits when they are exposed to greenery.

Breathe Easier: A turf area 50’ x 50’ produces enough oxygen to meet the daily needs of a family of four.

Greater Happiness: Greening of vacant urban areas reduced feelings of depression by 41.5 percent.

Stress Relief: Walking or running in green spaces led to decreased anger, fatigue and feelings of depression.

Longer Life: Physicians are now prescribing time outdoors for some patients, according to recent reports. Living in a greener neighborhood could help you live longer.

