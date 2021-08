The North Baltimore Area Chamber of Commerce is holding a Ribbon Cutting at “Back Road Madhouse Reptile Supply”.

The Ribbon Cutting will be Friday, Aug. 6, 2021 @ 3:00 pm

The shop is located at 127 South Main Street, North Baltimore, Ohio 45872.

