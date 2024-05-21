Your Water Bottle Could Be Germier Than The Kitchen Sink

May 13, 2024 — In a world where hygiene is paramount, the notion of reusing a drinking cup day in, day out, without a single wash may sound repulsive. But pause for a moment and ask yourself: How diligently do you sanitize your trusty water bottle? According to experts, the ideal regimen involves a thorough scrub with soap and water every day, ideally after each use. Not doing so could make you sick.

Just ask Lauren Garkow, a Los Angeles-based medical student, who realized that her dirty water bottle was the culprit behind her throat issues.

“I noticed there seemed to be a film on the inside, so I got a paper towel to scrub it and then noticed the mold,” said Garkow, 24. “I made sure to scrub all the way to the bottom, and the whole inside of the bottom was a molded film.”

Soon after, her throat issues resolved.

“The biggest misconception [about reusable water bottles] is that they’re really safer than they are,” said Marianne Sumego, MD, an internal medicine specialist with Cleveland Clinic. “Folks feel like they can’t get sick from them, and they forget that it’s a drinking source — like every other glass we use.”