Your Winter Wonderland Awaits

(Family Features) As colder temperatures settle in across much of the country, now is a perfect time to start planning your cozy season getaway. Perfect for lovers of the great outdoors, with breathtaking views and amenities like hot tubs, ski lifts, gourmet kitchens, game rooms and more, a cabin retreat can make for a unique and memorable experience.

Specializing in private vacation homes, Vrbo, a seasoned veteran in the vacation rental industry with nearly 30 years of experience, has lodging options available in some of the most popular winter destinations, including these five getaways. Booking these homes, or any others on the platform, can also earn travelers rewards for future trips through the vacation rental industry’s first and only loyalty program, One Key. Plus, the Book with Confidence Guarantee offers comprehensive protection throughout your journey.

To find more winter retreats, visit Vrbo.com or use the app to start earning OneKeyCash with every reservation.

Lone Peak View Fire Lookout Tower – Big Sky, Montana

Situated on more than 60 acres, this one-of-a-kind cabin offers 360-degree views above some of Big Sky’s most beloved wilderness, including the famed Lone Peak and the Madison Range. Ideal for families or smaller groups, the Fire Lookout Tower comfortably sleeps up to eight guests and features a wraparound deck, perfect for taking in beautiful sunrises and sunsets. The home also boasts a floor-to-ceiling stone fireplace, gourmet kitchen and hot tub.



Trestle House – Winter Park, Colorado

Nestled amongst the pines in Winter Park’s most exclusive neighborhood, Trestle House – a Vrbo 2023 Vacation Home of the Year – boasts showstopping views, a slope-side hot tub and high-end amenities. The open main level offers views of tall pines, meandering ski trails and abounding mountains from the floor-to-ceiling windows. Plus, a full bar and game room cater to all ages and ski-in, ski-out access leads directly to the Winter Park Resort base area.

“The Overlook” Shipping Container – Rockbridge, Ohio

A unique, eco-friendly retreat located just outside Columbus, “The Overlook” is crafted from four 40-foot repurposed shipping containers and sits above the beautiful rolling acres of Hocking Hills, Ohio. Sitting on a total of 75 acres, the property is home to two waterfalls and a plethora of hiking possibilities on-site. Featuring three bedrooms and a hot tub for relaxing after a long day, the transformed cargo containers can accommodate up to eight guests.

Luxury Mountain Lodge with 360 Views – Gatlinburg, Tennessee

Ideally located for whatever adventure you wish to undertake, this luxury cabin offers panoramic Smoky Mountain views and rustic yet modern amenities that are perfect for that ultimate cozy cabin vibe. Designed for relaxation, family time and fun, Heaven’s Mountain Lodge features double-decker decks with unobstructed views, a private hot tub, multiple fire pits, a theater room, a stunning kitchen and a game room that includes pool, shuffleboard, foosball and a poker table.

“Shooting Star” Luxury Teton Village Cabin – Teton County, Wyoming

This classic and elegant cabin is a paradise for outdoor enthusiasts, surrounded by Grand Teton National Park with sweeping views of the mountains, ski slopes and curves of Shooting Star Jackson Hole Golf Club. With the look of a 19th century homestead, layers of modern and traditional detail are combined to create a cohesive richness and structure. The cabin sleeps eight and includes a stone dining terrace and hot tub, luxurious fireplace and gourmet kitchen.



SOURCE:

Vrbo