Youtheatre College Scholarship Applications being Accepted

Findlay, OH, March 17, 2023 – The mission of Youtheatre is to create an inclusive environment in which to

inspire and enrich the lives of all youth, regardless of income or ability, by providing educational

opportunities and promoting appreciation of the arts. First established by the Board of The Arts Partnership and now perpetuated by Marathon Center for the Performing Arts, this scholarship seeks to recognize students involved in the Youtheatre program as they graduate and move into a higher education institution in the subsequent year.





Eligibility requirements are as follows; Must be a high school senior who has been involved with the

Youtheatre program within the past 4 years. Applicants should plan to attend an accredited institution of

higher education full-time to pursue any undergraduate field of study in the subsequent year. Students

must have earned a 3.0 or higher cumulative GPA. Students related to anyone on the Scholarship Selection Committee or employees/board members of the Marathon Center for the Performing Arts are ineligible to apply.



All applications and resumes must be completed and submitted by April 7, 2023.

The Youtheatre College Scholarship application can be found by visiting MCPA.org/Scholarship.