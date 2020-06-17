YOUTHEATRE COLLEGE SCHOLARSHIP WINNERS ANNOUNCED

Findlay, OH, June 16, 2020 – Marathon Center for the Performing Arts presented the 2020 Youtheatre college scholarships to Anna Kahle and Abagayle Omlor. The students were chosen based on their participation in the Youtheatre program – the depth and years of involvement in the program, as well as identification of skills gained in the program.

Anna is the daughter of Martha and David Kahle. She is a 2020 graduate of Lima Central Catholic and will be attending Xavier University in the fall to major in Theatre Education. Anna has been involved in Youtheatre productions the past 2 years and credits her time working with other students as leading to her pursuit of an Education degree. She says, “Being in a show with middle and high schoolers had a surprisingly great impact on my plans for my future education. By working with youth and seeing them grow through theatre, I realized I want to major in theatre education. Youtheatre has not only provided me with fun memories, but also with friends and guidance for my future, and for that, I am grateful.”

A 2020 Findlay High School graduate, Abagayle is the daughter of Angie and Ben Omlor. She will be attending Case Western University majoring in Chemical Biology. Abagayle has participated in Youtheatre the last 5 years, performing on stage and serving as a youth assistant for productions. Omlor shares the following about the impact Youtheatre has meant to her, “From directors, to fellow cast members, every single person that I have met has bettered myself in some way or another. Youtheatre has allowed me to be more social, and break out of my shell more. Youtheatre has increased my onstage, and offstage confidence greatly.”

Over 300 students participate in the Marathon Center for the Performing Art’s Youtheatre program each year in workshops, productions and camps.

For additional information about upcoming Youtheatre programming, contact Craig VanRenterghem, Education Director, at education@mcpa.org.