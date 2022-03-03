North Baltimore, Ohio

Youtheatre College Scholarships Applications are now being Accepted

Findlay, OH, March 2, 2022 – Applications for Marathon Center for the Performing Arts’ Youtheatre College Scholarship are now being accepted through the end of the month.

 

The mission of Youtheatre is to create an inclusive environment in which to inspire and enrich the lives of all youth, regardless of income or ability, by providing educational opportunities and promoting appreciation of the arts.

 

First established by the Board of The Arts Partnership and now perpetuated by Marathon Center for the Performing Arts, this scholarship seeks to recognize students involved in the Youtheatre program as they graduate and move into a higher education institution in the subsequent year.

 

Eligibility requirements for the scholarship are as follows: Must be a high school senior who has been involved with the Youtheatre program within the past 5 years. Applicants should plan to attend an accredited institution of higher education full-time to pursue any undergraduate field of study in the subsequent year. Students must have earned a 3.0 or higher cumulative GPA. Students related to anyone on the Scholarship Selection Committee or employees/board members of the Marathon Center for the Performing Arts are ineligible to apply.

Marathon Center for the Performing Arts in Findlay

The Youtheatre College Scholarship application and information can be found online at MCPA.org/Scholarship. All applications and resumes must be completed and submitted by March 31, 2022.

