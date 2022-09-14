Youtheatre presents All Shook Up, School Edition

Findlay, OH, September 12, 2022 – This crowd-pleasing musical inspired by and featuring the songs of Elvis Presley will be presented on September 30 and October 1 at the Marathon Center for the Performing Arts. Performances will be at 7:30 p.m. September 30, and 2 p.m. October 1 at the Marathon Center for the Performing Arts, located at 200 W. Main Cross St. in Findlay.

It’s 1955, and into a square little town in a square little state rides a guitar-playing young man who changes everything and everyone he meets in this hip-swiveling, lip-curling musical fantasy that’ll have you jumpin’ out of your blue suede shoes with such classics as “Heartbreak Hotel,” “Jailhouse Rock,” and “Don’t Be Cruel.”

There are more than 40 youth in grades 6-12 involved in the on-stage cast or technical crew. Collectively, these students represent 12 area schools and homeschools.

All Shook Up, School Edition is directed by Samantha Henry. The production team also includes Zachary Thomas, music director, Jordan Gottschalk, choreographer and Debra Searls, costumer.

Tickets are reserve seating and are on sale now: $16 for adults, $13 for senior citizens & students. $1 from each ticket will go towards the Youtheatre College Scholarship. For more information or to purchase tickets, contact Marathon Center for the Performing Art Box Office by calling 419.423.2787 ext. 100 or visiting MCPA.org/AllShookUp. Marathon Center for the Performing Arts is located at 200 W. Main Cross St, Findlay. Box Office hours are 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., Monday through Friday.

All Shook Up, School Edition is presented through special arrangement with and all authorized performance materials are supplied by Theatrical Rights Worldwide.