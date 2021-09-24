YOUTHEATRE PRESENTS RODGERS AND HAMMERSTEIN’S CINDERELLA!

Findlay, OH, September 22, 2021– The prince is giving a ball and you are invited to attend! Rodgers and Hammerstein’s classic musical will be presented on October 1 and 2 at the Marathon Center for the Performing Arts. Performances of this family-friendly musical will be at 7:30 p.m. October 1, and 2 p.m. October 2 the Marathon Center for the Performing Arts, located at 200 W. Main Cross St. in Findlay.

The timeless enchantment of a magical fairy tale is reborn with the Rodgers & Hammerstein hallmarks of originality, charm and elegance. Originally presented on television in 1957 starring Julie Andrews, Rodgers & Hammerstein’s Cinderella was the most widely viewed program in the history of the medium. Its recreation in 1965 starring Lesley Ann Warren was no less successful in transporting a new generation to the miraculous kingdom of dreams-come-true, and so was a second remake in 1997, which starred Brandy as Cinderella and Whitney Houston

as her Fairy Godmother.

There are more than 40 youth in grades 6-12 involved in the on-stage cast or technical crew. Collectively, these students represent 9 area schools and homeschools.

Cinderella is directed by Samantha Henry. The production team also includes Zachary Thomas, music director, Julie Lane choreographer, and Debra Searls, costumer.

Tickets are on sale now. Advance ticket prices are $16 for adults, $13 for senior citizens & students. $1 from each ticket will go towards the Youtheatre College Scholarship. All seats are reserved seating.



For more information or to purchase tickets, contact Marathon Center for the Performing Art Box Office by calling 419-423-2787 or visiting www.mcpa.org. Marathon Center for the Performing Arts is located at 200 W. Main Cross St, Findlay. Box Office hours are 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., Monday through Friday.

CINDERELLA is presented by arrangement with Concord Theatricals on behalf of The Rodgers & Hammerstein Organization.

Marathon Center for the Performing Arts (MCPA) is one of Northwest Ohio’s premier destination for diverse arts programming and entertainment. MCPA features a beautifully renovated 969 seat performance space featuring a large proscenium stage with expanded backstage capabilities, state-of-the-art lighting and sound technology, and new seating; a multi-purpose event hall for intimate performances, rehearsals, meetings, corporate and private events; an atrium lobby; a lounge space; an art gallery; a suite of dressing rooms, and flexible spaces in the lower level to provide arts education classes for the community.