YOUTHEATRE TO HOLD AUDITIONS FOR FALL PRODUCTION OF CINDERELLA

Findlay, OH, June 30, 2021 – Marathon Center for the Performing Arts is holding auditions for Youtheatre’s fall production of Rodgers & Hammerstein’s Cinderella. Auditions are open to students in grades 6-12 including an onstage cast of no more than 50 students in addition to positions on the production’s technical crew.

The timeless enchantment of a magical fairy tale is reborn with the Rodgers & Hammerstein hallmarks of originality, charm and elegance. Originally presented on television in 1957 starring Julie Andrews, Rodgers & Hammerstein’s Cinderella was the most widely viewed program in the history of the medium.

Auditions for the on-stage cast will begin promptly at 3 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 1 and 6 p.m. Monday, Aug. 2 at MarathonCenter for the Performing Arts located at 200 W. Main Cross Street in Findlay. Check-in will begin at 2:30 p.m. and 5:30 p.m., respectively.

All students in grades 6-12 who wish to audition or apply for the technical crew must register and complete the required forms which can be found online at MCPA.org/Youtheatre. Students only need to attend one day of auditions. Those auditioning for the on-stage cast need to come prepared for movement. Youth interested in technical crew will only need to register online.

Youtheatre’s production of Rodgers & Hammerstein’s Cinderella will be directed by Samantha Henry. The production staff includes Zachary Thomas as music director and Julie Lane as choreographer. The performances are slated for October 1 and 2 at Marathon Center for the Performing Arts.

For additional information regarding the Youtheatre auditions for Rodgers & Hammerstein’s Cinderella contact CraigVanRenterghem, Education Director at Marathon Center for the Performing Arts at education@mcpa.org

Marathon Center for the Performing Arts (MCPA) is Northwest Ohio’s premier destination for diverse arts programming and entertainment. MCPA features a beautifully renovated 969 seat performance space featuring a large proscenium stage with expanded backstage capabilities, state-of-the-art lighting and sound technology, and new seating; a multi-purpose event hall for intimate performances, rehearsals, meetings, corporate and private events; an atrium lobby; a lounge space; an art gallery; a suite of dressing rooms, and flexible spaces in the lower level to provide arts education classes for the community.