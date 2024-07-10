Youtheatre to Hold Auditions for Fall Production of The Music Man

Findlay, OH, July 9, 2024– Marathon Center for the Performing Arts is holding auditions for Youtheatre’s fall production of The Music Man. Auditions are open to students in grades 6-12 including an on-stage cast of up to 50 students. Students are also welcome to apply for positions on the production’s technical crew.

The Music Man follows fast-talking traveling salesman, Harold Hill, as he cons the people of River City, Iowa, into buying instruments and uniforms for a boys’ band that he vows to organize – even though he doesn’t know a trombone from a treble clef. His plans to skip town with the cash are foiled when he falls for Marian, the librarian, who transforms him into a respectable citizen by curtain’s fall.

Auditions for the on-stage cast will begin promptly at 6 p.m. Monday, August 5 and Tuesday, August 6 at Marathon Center for the Performing Arts located at 200 W. Main Cross Street in Findlay. Check-in will begin 20 mins before auditions begin.

All students in grades 6-12 who wish to audition or apply for the technical crew must register and complete the required forms which can be found online at MCPA.org. Information regarding audition requirements is also available online.

Students only need to attend one day of auditions. Youth interested in technical crew will only need to register online.

Youtheatre’s production of The Music Man will be directed by Kristina Rowe. The production staff includes Zachary Thomas as music director and Timothy Frost as choreographer. The performances are slated for October 4 and 5 at Marathon Center for the Performing Arts.