YOUTHEATRE TO HOLD AUDITIONS

Findlay, OH, January 3, 2022– Marathon Center for the Performing Arts is holding auditions for Youtheatre’s upcoming production of Madagascar Jr. Auditions are open to students in grades 3-5 including an on-stage cast of no more than 40 students in addition to positions on the production’s technical crew.

Join Alex the Lion, Marty the Zebra, Melman the Giraffe, Gloria the hip hip Hippo and, of course, those hilarious, plotting penguins in the musical adventure of a lifetime. Based on the smash DreamWorks animated motion picture, Madagascar – A Musical Adventure JR. follows all of your favorite crack-a-lackin’ friends as they escape from their home in New York’s Central Park Zoo and find themselves on an unexpected journey to the madcap world of King Julien’s Madagascar.

Auditions for the on-stage cast will begin promptly at 6 p.m. Monday, January 17 and Tuesday, January 18 at Marathon Center for the Performing Arts located at 200 W. Main Cross Street in Findlay. Check-in will begin at 5:45 p.m.

All students in grades 3-5 who wish to audition or apply for the technical crew must register and complete the required forms which can be found online at MCPA.org/Youtheatre.

Students only need to attend one day of auditions. Those auditioning for the on-stage cast need to come prepared for movement. Youth interested in technical crew will only need to register online.

Youtheatre’s production of Madagascar Jr. will be directed by Samantha Henry. The production staff includes: Erica Bickhart as music director and Lindsay Taylor as choreographer. The performances are slated for March 11 and 12 at Marathon Center for the Performing Arts.

For additional information regarding the Youtheatre auditions for Madagascar Jr., contact Craig VanRenterghem, Education Director at Marathon Center for the Performing Arts at education@mcpa.org.

Marathon Center for the Performing Arts (MCPA) is one of Northwest Ohio’s premier destination for diverse arts programming and entertainment. MCPA features a beautifully renovated 969 seat performance space featuring a large proscenium stage with expanded backstage capabilities, state-of-the-art lighting and sound technology, and new seating; a multi-purpose event hall for intimate performances, rehearsals, meetings, corporate and private events; an atrium lobby; a lounge space; an art gallery; a suite of dressing rooms, and flexible spaces in the lower level to provide arts education classes for the community.