Yummy Zucchini Brownies

Directions:Preheat oven to 350° F. Grease and flour a 9” x 13” baking pan and set aside. In a large bowl, combine the oil, sugar and vanilla and mix until well blended. In another bowl, combine the flour, 1/2 cup cocoa powder, baking soda, and salt, and add to the sugar mixture. Fold in the zucchini and walnuts, if using.*If your zucchini seems very dry when you’re shredding it, you may add a tablespoon of water at a time to the batter. But it will be a much drier batter than you’re used to for brownies.Spread the batter evenly into the pan. Bake for 25 to 30 minutes, until brownies spring back when gently touched.Melt together the 6 tablespoons of cocoa powder and butter; mix thoroughly with a whisk and set aside to cool. In a medium bowl, blend together the confectioners’ sugar, milk, and 1/2 teaspoon vanilla. Stir in the cocoa mixture. Spread over cooled brownies before cutting into squares.If you skip the frosting, these brownies are totally vegan!