Yummy Zucchini Brownies

 

If you’ve got more zucchini than you know what to do with, make zucchini brownies! This recipe is easy and creates a fudgy, irresistable brownie that’s addicting! Don’t let the dry batter fool you into thinking you need to add eggs or water. The magic happens in the oven. Trust us!

zucchini brownies on a plate.

Yummy Zucchini Brownies

 
 
If you’ve got more zucchini than you know what to do with, make zucchini brownies! This recipe is easy and creates a fudgy, irresistible brownie that’s addicting.
 

INGREDIENTS


1/2 cup vegetable oil
1 1/2 cups white sugar

  • 2 teaspoons vanilla extract
  • cups all-purpose flour
  • 1/2 cup unsweetened cocoa powder
  • 1 1/2 teaspoons baking soda
  • 1 teaspoon salt
  • cups fresh zucchini, shredded (do not drain or squeeze out the water!)
  • 1/2 cup chopped walnuts (optional)

INSTRUCTIONS

  • Directions:
     
    Preheat oven to 350° F. Grease and flour a 9” x 13” baking pan and set aside. In a large bowl, combine the oil, sugar and vanilla and mix until well blended. In another bowl, combine the flour, 1/2 cup cocoa powder, baking soda, and salt, and add to the sugar mixture. Fold in the zucchini and walnuts, if using.
     
    Note: Don’t worry if the batter seems dry at this point, the zucchini adds moisture as it cooks. Have faith!
     
    *If your zucchini seems very dry when you’re shredding it, you may add a tablespoon of water at a time to the batter. But it will be a much drier batter than you’re used to for brownies.
     
    Spread the batter evenly into the pan. Bake for 25 to 30 minutes, until brownies spring back when gently touched.
     
    To make the frosting:
     
    Melt together the 6 tablespoons of cocoa powder and butter; mix thoroughly with a whisk and set aside to cool. In a medium bowl, blend together the confectioners’ sugar, milk, and 1/2 teaspoon vanilla. Stir in the cocoa mixture. Spread over cooled brownies before cutting into squares.
     
    If you skip the frosting, these brownies are totally vegan!

SOURCE: FARMERS ALMANAC

