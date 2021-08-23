If you’ve got more zucchini than you know what to do with, make zucchini brownies! This recipe is easy and creates a fudgy, irresistable brownie that’s addicting! Don’t let the dry batter fool you into thinking you need to add eggs or water. The magic happens in the oven. Trust us!
Yummy Zucchini Brownies
If you’ve got more zucchini than you know what to do with, make zucchini brownies! This recipe is easy and creates a fudgy, irresistible brownie that’s addicting.
INGREDIENTS
1/2 cup vegetable oil
1 1/2 cups white sugar
- 2 teaspoons vanilla extract
- 2 cups all-purpose flour
- 1/2 cup unsweetened cocoa powder
- 1 1/2 teaspoons baking soda
- 1 teaspoon salt
- 2 cups fresh zucchini, shredded (do not drain or squeeze out the water!)
- 1/2 cup chopped walnuts (optional)
INSTRUCTIONS
SOURCE: FARMERS ALMANAC