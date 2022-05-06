Zitzelberger NBHS SOM May 2022

Student Summary by Mr. Chad Kiser, NBHS-MS Principal

The North Baltimore staff has selected Darrian Zitzelberger to be student of the month for May.

Darrian has a charismatic personality and every teacher at NB loves having him in class. He has always attacked each school task with zeal and enthusiasm.

His academic performance proves his dedication and high personal integrity. Darrian is a varsity letterman in cross country, football, wrestling, and track.

He is a high achiever with imagination and initiative. Darrian excels in every endeavor, he is the only student in record time, to complete every type of rubik’s cube in the chemistry classroom!

He is extremely intelligent and a dynamic leader with limitless potential.