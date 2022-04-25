From the Village of North Baltimore: With the weather hopefully warming up, it’s that time of year again when village residents want to get out and complete their outside projects. While we love seeing the amazing improvements our citizens are making to their properties we want to remind residents that there are zoning codes in the Village of North Baltimore and that any outside project needs to have a zoning permit prior to beginning construction.

Please read below for an outline of the Village of North Baltimore zoning permit procedures:

ZONING PERMIT INFORMATION

The Village of North Baltimore requires citizens to obtain a zoning permit when they are completing projects outside of their homes. These projects include (but are not limited to); swimming pools, decks, trellis, terraces, driveways, sidewalks, sheds, fences, building additions, accessory buildings, porches, etc.

The Village of North Baltimore requires citizens to fill out an application for a zoning permit and submit the application, along with a sketch of the proposed project to the zoning inspector at the village office between 8:00am-4:30pm M-F.

Once the application is submitted to the village office, the village zoning inspector and staff will visit the proposed project site to ascertain if the proposed project is allowable within the village zoning code and to ensure the proposed project will not interfere with village utility easements or right of ways.

The zoning inspector shall, within twenty days after receipt of the application, approve or deny the application in conformance with the provisions of this zoning code (Chapter 1107.02 (3) of Codified Ordinances of the Village of North Baltimore, Ohio). In most cases the zoning inspector will approve or deny the application with 5-7 business days.

If application is approved a zoning permit will be issued and applicant will be notified by the village office that the permit is ready for pick up and the citizen can pay for the permit at the time of pick up. The village accepts cash or checks only, no credit/debit cards.

Obtaining a Village of North Baltimore ZONING PERMIT is only the first step in the building process. Any structure or building is required to also have a BUILDING PERMIT issued from Wood County Building Inspection, 419-354-9190, http://wcbinspect.co.wood.oh.us/

The Village of North Baltimore issues ZONING PERMITS only. Wood County requires structures to also have a BUILDING PERMIT which can only be obtained from Wood County Building Inspection Department.

Should you have questions or concerns regarding your proposed project or Village of North Baltimore Zoning Code, please contact Chase Fletcher, Village Administrator, at the village office 419-257-2394 or amurray@northbaltimore.net

Residents who do not obtain a permit prior to construction can be charged up to $150.00 per day for violating Chapter 1107.02 and 1107.99 of the Codified Ordinances of the Village of North Baltimore, Ohio.

Village of NB – Zoning Application (pdf)